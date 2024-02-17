Entertainment Updates! From Dangal actress Suhani Bhatnagar’s sad demise to Kalki 2898 AD’s major updates, here’s all the happenings of today that you don’t want to miss

MUMBAI: Be it the Hindi film industry, South movie industry or any other movie industry, the audience always have their eyes on their favourite actors and there are too many happenings in the world of entertainment.

A lot happens in a day’s time and it is important to keep track of things and not miss anything that’s important. Therefore, we are here to bring to you some trending stories from the world of entertainment that topped the list of the day.

No worries if you haven’t kept a track of news all day as we are here to show all the major updates of the day. Check out the stories below:

Bramayugam

A Malayalam language dark fantasy horror thriller film, Bramayugam is directed by Rahul Sadasivan and stars Mammootty, Amalda Liz, Arjun Ashokan and Siddharth. The movie released on 15th Feb and has been getting a lot of love from the audience and critics alike.

Dangal

A bad piece of news hit us all today when we got to know that Suhani Bhatnagar who played the role of young Babita Kumari Phogat passed away today as she was suffering from Dermatomyositis, an autoimmune disease that affects the skin and muscles. The young actress was just 19 years old. The team of Dangal extended their heartfelt condolences to the family.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

As we had reported the other day that the title track of the movie will release on 19th Feb. Today, singer Vishal Mishra created more hype by posting a very short part of the song playing from a speaker. The audience gave a good response to the part of song that they got to hear but are now waiting very patiently to hear the full song.

Other than that, the fans found out the poster of an English movie ‘Outside The Wire’ and pointed that the poster of BMCM was copied from the poster of Outside The Wire. The fans also started speculating whether the movie is a copy of the same English movie.

Kalki 2898 AD

So the team of the movie was present at the San Diego Comic Con and the fans of Prabhas were quick to get their updates about the movie. According to reports, the last schedule of the movie has begun and on 8th March there is going to be a big announcement regarding the new poster and teaser of the movie.

Dhanush

Dhanush made a big revelation today evening where in an Instagram post he announced his movie D50 and also informed that the first look of the movie will be released on 19th February. The movie is directed by Dhanush and is going to be a gangster drama.

