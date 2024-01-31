Entertainment Updates! From Deepika Padukone in fighter to Keerthy Suresh yellow saree, here’s all that you should not miss

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 01/31/2024 - 22:22
MUMBAI: Be it the Hindi film industry, South movie industry or any other movie industry, the audience always have their eyes on their favourite actors and there are too many happenings in the world of entertainment.

Also read - Fighter: Really! Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan’s sizzling hot beach scenes deleted from the theatrical cut

A lot happens in a day’s time and it is important to keep track of things and not miss anything that’s important. Therefore, we are here to bring to you some trending stories from the world of entertainment that topped the list of the day.

No worries if you haven’t kept a track of news all day as we are here to show all the major updates of the day. Check out the stories below:

Deepika Padukone

The fans of Deepika are divided in their opinion, thinking that Deepika is getting typecast and that she is getting roles which are only pleasing to the eyes.

Vidaa Muyarchi

Ajith Kumar’s Vidaa Muyarchi is creating buzz in the audience and they are happy because the movie shows a promising poster. Ajith Kumar has really strong fan base and it’ll get even expand after his upcoming movie will be released.

Aamir Khan

The actor has been trending all day as the fans of the actor are putting up posts asking when they will get to watch a movie like Taare Zameen Par again. Other than that, his upcoming movie, Lahore 1947 is creating a lot of buzz and will kickoff on 10th Feb wherein Aamir Khan will play a 10 min audio.

Keerthy Suresh

Sometimes, it’s not about a movie project or a series but just a certain look is enough to make the fans go gaga over the beauty they got to watch in Keerthy’s latest photoshoot wherein she is wearing a yellow saree. This has really got the fans jumping as she is looking breath-takingly beautiful.

Also read - Exciting! Ravi Teja all set to lead the Telugu adaptation of Ajay Devgn's film 'Raid'; Know here more!

This is all the major updates of the day. Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more from the world of entertainment.

