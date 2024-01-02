Entertainment Updates! From Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion being wrapped up to Vijay Devarakonda’s new movie announcement, here’s all that you should not miss

MUMBAI: Be it the Hindi film industry, South movie industry or any other movie industry, the audience always have their eyes on their favourite actors and there are too many happenings in the world of entertainment.

A lot happens in a day’s time and it is important to keep track of things and not miss anything that’s important. Therefore, we are here to bring to you some trending stories from the world of entertainment that topped the list of the day.

No worries if you haven’t kept a track of news all day as we are here to show all the major updates of the day. Check out the stories below:

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon is one of the most beautiful actresses in the Hindi movie industry and has made a strong mark in the hearts and minds of the audience with her acting skills and her cute and hot looks. The actress won a national award last year for her performance and this year she is all set for her upcoming movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya which also stars Shahid Kapoor. Recently, the actress did a photo shoot and her fans went crazy seeing her in that outfit. However, another thing that the fans are crazy about it the chemistry between Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Every person in the Hindi movie industry wants to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali at least once in their lifetime. This is the image he has created and the effect he has left on people. After making numerous hit movies, the director is all set to make his debut OTT release with Heeramandi which was in talks for a long time. Sanjay Leela Bhansali released the first look of the series and everyone went crazy watching it.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been buzzing for a while now. The audience recently got to watch the trailer of the movie which received a good response. The movie has been wrapped up now and the unique part about it is the last picture taken and posted on social media wherein we get to see everyone colored in black. Check out the picture below:

Family Star

A lot of announcements have been happening lately and soon there’s going to be another announcement. That’s right! Vijay Devarakonda’s new movie Family Star will soon be announced and we will get to see more updates about the movie.

Kartik Aaryan

So finally Chandu Champion has wrapped up and we got to see earlier how much Kartik Aaryan worked hard on the movie. Today, after the movie wrapped up, we got to see Kartik Aaryan consuming sugar after a long gap of one year. The audience are now excited to watch Chandu Champion as they got to see Kartik Aaryan’s workout and transformation.

