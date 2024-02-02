Entertainment Updates! From Poonam Pandey’s death to Thalapathy Vijay’s new political party, here’s all you need to know that happened today

We are here to bring to you some trending stories from the world of entertainment that topped the list of the day.
MUMBAI: Be it the Hindi film industry, South movie industry or any other movie industry, the audience always have their eyes on their favourite actors and there are too many happenings in the world of entertainment.

Also read - Fighter: Really! Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan’s sizzling hot beach scenes deleted from the theatrical cut

 

A lot happens in a day's time and it is important to keep track of things and not miss anything that's important.

No worries if you haven’t kept a track of news all day as we are here to show all the major updates of the day. Check out the stories below:

Poonam Pandey

Earlier this morning, we were informed with a bad piece of news that the well-known actress Poonam Pandey lost her life to Cervical Cancer. There was an outpour of celebrities who expressed their grief and the fans of the actress found it hard to believe that she is gone. However, the truth remains that she is no more and Team Tellychakkar offers deep condolences to her family and friends.

Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan is a well-known actor who recently earned a lot of recognition for his movie Sita Ramam where he was paired opposite the very beautiful Mrunal Thakur. The actor is known to live a simple life and has a loyal fan base who are now excited as his upcoming film’s first poster just got revealed. Check out the poster below:

The first look of Dulquer Salmaan will be revealed tomorrow at 4.41pm. Meanwhile, the fans are also celebrating 12 years of Dulquer in the industry.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga

So Animal is now available to stream on Netflix and the viewers are still loving the movie. On the other hand, director of Animal, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is still being appreciated for the movie and recently in an interview he expressed his wish to work with SRK. There is also a buzz that Salman Khan and Sandeep Reddy Vanga are teaming up for a dark action movie.

STR48

SilambarasanTR is a South actor who is celebrating his birthday today with an announcement of his upcoming untitled movie STR48. Check out the image below for the announcement post:

The Crew

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon will be seen together in an upcoming movie named ‘The Crew’. The teaser of the movie just released today morning and the fans are really excited to see these actresses coming together.

Family Star

It’s another year and another Vijay Devarakonda movie. That’s right! The other day, there was a buzz around Vijay Devarakonda’s upcoming movie Family Star and today the movie was finally announced. Check out the announcement post below:

Thalapathy Vijay

Thalapathy Vijay has become a major topic in the South movie industry as the actor has now entered politics with his own political party named TVK, short for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. The fans of the actor are in full support of the actor taking this new route in life.

Also read - Exciting! Ravi Teja all set to lead the Telugu adaptation of Ajay Devgn's film 'Raid'; Know here more!

This is all the major updates of the day. Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more from the world of entertainment.

