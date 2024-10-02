Entertainment Updates! From TBMAUJ to Lal Salaam, here’s all the happenings of today that you don’t want to miss

MUMBAI: Be it the Hindi film industry, South movie industry or any other movie industry, the audience always have their eyes on their favourite actors and there are too many happenings in the world of entertainment.

Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, TBMAUJ

So this is the second day of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The movie is doing pretty good as the audience reviews are mixed to positive. Kriti Sanon’s acting is being praised highly while the fans of Shahid Kapoor are more than happy to see him in this type of role after a long time.

Guntur Kaaram

Guntur Kaaram starring Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela released on Netflix and the audience are loving the experience. Everyone who could not watch the movie in theatres are now getting a chance to watch it on their screens. While there were some negative reviews during the theatrical release, there are no such negative reviews this time and it seems people are finally appreciating the movie.

Captain Miller

Dhanush starrer Captain released on OTT platform yesterday and the fans are loving the experience. The movie was loved very much in theatres and now they are once again falling in love with the movie on OTT.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan and Suraj Barjatya have teamed up for many projects in the past, resulting in Salman getting the tag of ‘Prem’. However, things are not going well this time as due to some differences, ‘Prem Ki Shaadi’ has been shelved. The movie was in talks for a while now but the reports are that it’s not happening anymore. This has made the fans a little sad and they are all remembering their old movies together.

Lal Salaam

Rajinikanth has spread the magic of his personality once again in this latest movie with his emotional performance. While the actor doesn’t play the main lead, the audience coul not take their eyes off him and were so touched by his performance.

Valentine’s Week

Well, the Valentine’s week has started and with that, one thing great that has happened is that the audience can go back to theatres to watch some tales of love and friendship which aren’t latest but still fresh in our minds. Movies like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, DDLJ, Mohabbatein, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Veer Zaara, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Jab We Met have all re-released for the sake of audience to drown in love again.

