News

Estimated loss after 'Coolie No. 1' fire is around Rs 2.5cr: reports

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Sep 2019 10:46 AM
Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) The estimated loss that the upcoming film "Coolie No. 1" incurred owing to a fire last week is anything between Rs 2 crore and Rs 2.5 crore, according to industry reports.
 
Although there were no no casualties owing to the incident, as producer Jackky Bhagnani had informed, the film starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan did suffer that minor loss.
 
However, the loss is said to be covered under the Rs 125-crore insurance that has been taken out by the makers before the film went on floors.
 
The fire broke out on September 11 on the set, which is located at Filmistan studio in Goregaon.
 
The David Dhawan directorial is the remake of the filmmaker's 1995 hit of the same name, which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.
 
IANS
Tags > Coolie No.1, Jackky Bhagnani, Goregaon, Karisma Kapoor, David Dhawan,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Shyam Ramsay carried...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Anu Malik 'never...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Anu Malik 'never...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Anu Malik 'never...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Mouni Roy''s...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Neha Dhupia shares first...

Recent Video
18 Sep 2019 09:16 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Want to know what happened at the IIFA Rocks 2019? Checkout here!
Want to know what happened at the IIFA Rocks 2019... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
18 Sep 2019 08:29 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Bigg Boss 13 contestant names REVEALED
Bigg Boss 13 contestant names REVEALED | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Sonal Handa
Sonal Handa
Pooja Sharma
Pooja Sharma
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan

past seven days