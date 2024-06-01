Exciting! Ajay Devgn commences the shooting of Raid 2, film to have a November release

MUMBAI: Ajay Devgn is the undisputed star of Bollywood who has made a mark as an action hero right from his debut film Phool Aur Kaante to his last film Bholaa. The actor has always challenged himself and given his fans interesting and thrilling content. The actor has achieved great success not just as an actor but also as a producer and director.

After the blockbuster success of Raid in 2018, Ajay will be reuniting with filmmaker Rajkumar Gupta for the sequel Raid 2. The film talks about the unsung heroes of the income tax industry. The film’s shooting has begun today. The film is all set to release on 15th November. It wil be shot in Mumbai, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan and will be produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar.

Apart from Raid 2, Ajay will also be seen in Singham Again, Maidaan and Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.

Credit-Indiatoday