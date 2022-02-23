EXCITING: Alia Bhatt reveals how Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most FASCINATING people in her life; shares MARRIAGE PLANS!

MUMBAI : Over the last few months, news related to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding has garnered major attention. They have not confirmed anything on the marital front.

The Kapoors were expecting the speedy construction of their family home so that Alia and Ranbir's 'Graha Pravesh' could happen in it. Alia is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. During the promotions, she is often quizzed about her boyfriend and the bond she shares with him.

In a recent interview with a news portal, Alia revealed that the reports don’t bother her at all. According to her, it happened because a lot of other people were getting married and so people started speculating about their marriage also.

Elaborating more, Alia further added that she has a lot of love for Ranbir Kapoor and that he is one of the most fascinating people in her life. The actress also assured that the marriage will happen in due time and also promised that when she will get married, the world will know.

After keeping their love for each other a secret for a long time, Alia and Ranbir finally embraced their relationship in public and ever since then, the couple has been painting the town red with their love story.

