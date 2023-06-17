Exciting! Did Shahid Kapoor hint at Jab We Met 2 in the making?

Shahid has a massive fan following and loves to interact with them. Recently he hosted a Q&A session on Twitter where he seemed to have hinted
Shahid Kapoor

MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor is one of the most popular actors we have in the industry. He has made a niche for himself with films like Udta Punjab, Kabir Singh, Haider, among others. Apart from ruling the big screens, Shahid has also made his OTT debut with Farzi and later in Bloody Daddy.

Shahid has a massive fan following and loves to interact with them. Recently he hosted a Q&A session on Twitter where he seemed to have hinted at a sequel to his hit film Jab We Met. One fan asked him, “I've noticed that you and Imtiaz Ali have been interacting a lot recently! Is there any project in the works?”

To this Shahid replied, “How about a BLOODY qna sess with DADDY”


So while Shahid did not confirm the sequel is in the making, but also did not deny it.

Shahid was last seen in the gritty action thriller Bloody Daddy, and he said that he now wants to do a light, not so serious film. He told a news portal, “In -fact, the film I am doing right now with Maddock, which has me and Kriti in it is that light film.”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar  

Credit-IndiaToday 

