Exciting! Kabzaa maker R Chandru declares lineup of 5 Pan-India Films; Launches RC Studios

MUMBAI : Although Kabzaa, the film directed by Kannada filmmaker R Chandru, received negative reviews and did not meet his expectations, he does not consider this a setback. He views it as a small setback on the path to greater success, having recently established RC Studios, his production company, in collaboration with Anand Pandit and Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origin. Over the next five years, RC Studios will release five films throughout India, two of which will be directed by Chandru.

thrilled to announce that history is about to be made in Indian cinema! Brace yourselves for an unparalleled cinematic experience as RC Studios production house, unveils five highly anticipated films, Kabzaa 2, Father, DOG, POK and Shri Ramabana Charitha. pic.twitter.com/80H2ZKfdDe — R.Chandru (@rchandru_movies) January 23, 2024

Dog, POK, Sri Ramabana Charitha, Father, and Kabzaa 2 are the titles of the five films that RC Studios would make, which were announced by Karnataka State Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Speaking at the function, Anand Pandit mentioned how his incredible experience working with Chandru on Kabzaa inspired him to come and support his new endeavor. He said that, despite Kabzaa's poor reception in the Hindi version he presented, he is eager to begin work on Kabzaa 2.

Chandru will helm RC Studios' POK and Kabzaa 2, while the other three will feature debuts by up-and-coming Kannada filmmakers. Chandru hopes to have all five movies out by the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025. Before this, Chandru had declared that he would be directing a "global" movie starring Kiccha Sudeep. POK will probably be that movie.

Regarding Kabzaa, Chandru explained that it was his attempt to accomplish something unique and that it was more of a minor setback than a failure. The director stated that he has paid Rs 20 crore in taxes, proving that the movie was not as disastrous as it is being painted to be.

Incidentally, even Century Star Shivarajkumar, who made a brief appearance in the movie and was supposed to play the lead in Kabzaa 2, acknowledged that Chandru's Kabzaa is largely regarded as the movie that destroyed Kannada cinema's chances with major OTT platforms.

