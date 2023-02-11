Exciting! “SalaarCeaseFireOnDec22” trends all over as 50 days are left for the release of Salaar

The fans cannot control their excitement as exactly 50 days are left for the movie Salaar starring Prabhas.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 11/02/2023 - 21:01
Salaar

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of superstar Prabhas titled Salaar has been grabbing the attention of the fans and has been the topic of conversation for quite some time now. The movie which is directed by KGF director Prashanth Neel is titled as Salaar part 1 Cease Fire. The posters of the movie have already got a big thumbs up from the fans and audience and the movie is one of the biggest releases of the year.

On one hand, we have seen and loved the teaser of one much awaited movie of the year Dunki, that has superstar SRK in the leading role and now on the other hand, the fans are expressing their excitement as it is exactly 50 days for the upcoming movie Salaar. Movie Salaar and Dunki will have a clash in the month of December.

Much before the release of the movie Salaar, fans all over the internet are expressing their excitement as it is 50 days for the movie, # SalaarCeaseFireOnDec22 is trending all over, have a look at the tweets. 

Indeed this is the love of the fans for their star Prabhas as they are counting days for the release of the movie. No doubt, the hype of the movie is big enough and it will be interesting to see who between Dunki and Salar will win more hearts of the fans in the month of December.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki will be releasing one day before, which is 21st December, on the other hand Prabhas starrer Salaar will be releasing on 22nd December. What are your views on these releases and which is your first choice? Do let us know when the comment section below.

For more news from the world of cinema, OTT and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

