Exciting! Shah Rukh Khan and daughter Suhana Khan all set to begin shooting for Siddharth Anand’s directorial King from THIS date

MUMBAI : Shah Rukh Khan who is currently enjoying the success of his last release Jawan is all set to dive into his upcoming projects. He will be seen with none other than his daughter Suhana Khan in director Siddharth Anand’s upcoming directorial King.

Also Read-Finally! Countdown for Dunki begins with clicks of Shah Rukh Khan in every shade

As per reports, SRK and Suhana will begin filming for the project in January 2024. A source informed, “The film has been titled King and will be a one-of-a-kind action thriller with strong dynamics shared by Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. One would have expected SRK and Suhana to team up on a relatively soft film against the backdrop of father and daughter, but they are ready to break the norm by collaborating for the first time on an action thriller.”

The source further said, “Siddharth and Shah Rukh Khan formed a great bond through the Pathaan shoot and are all ready to expand that further with King. Siddharth has proved himself to be the best in action at the moment and he will be overseeing all the action blocks in the King. In fact, Sid and his team will be actively involved in designing the action too.”

Also Read-Must Read! When Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan opened up about their infamous feud, read on to know what he said

Speaking more about the film, the source added, “The flavor of action in King will be very different from what SRK has done in Pathaan and Jawan. This one would be sleek with a lot of chase sequences. However, the core plot is emotional and driven by the story. It has lots of twists and turns, which is the reason why Sujoy has been bestowed with the responsibility of direction.”

SRK will next be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki while Suhana is awaiting her debut film The Archies to release on Netflix.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit-DNA

