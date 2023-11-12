Exciting! Sharman Joshi opens up on Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots sequel co-starring with Aamir Khan and R Madhavan; Says 'We will make...'

The movie was a box office success and the audience can still recall it. Following their recent reunion for a promotional event, the three actors sparked rumors regarding Hirani's project, which Sharman Joshi has now officially confirmed.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 12/11/2023 - 20:26
movie_image: 
Sharman Joshi

MUMBAI : Everyone was impressed by the performances of Sharman Joshi, Aamir Khan, and R Madhavan in Rajkumar Hirani's film 3 Idiots. The movie was a box office success and the audience can still recall it. Following their recent reunion for a promotional event, the three actors sparked rumors regarding Hirani's project, which Sharman Joshi has now officially confirmed.

Also read: Really! Is 3 Idiots sequel actually happening or it’s just a gimmick?

When asked about the 3 Idiots sequel in a recent interview, Sharman Joshi stated, "Right now, Rajkumar Hirani sir is very busy with Dunki. We hope that 3 Idiots’ sequel happens someday, and we will make a film."

The actor went on to discuss how few movies he had been in, saying, "I've decided to now take more chances and do more films because, in spite of being sure that nothing can go wrong with a film, things can still go wrong, which I've learned over the years. And I think right now I'm at that phase of my life where I want to do more work. There is great, exciting work happening. The kind of work that I've always wanted to do is now within reach for every actor, director, and producer."

He continued, "As an actor, I would want to take up all these wonderful scripts and writing that the wonderful new young directors and producers have now. Earlier, we were all limited by the possibilities of working on these kinds of subjects because money is involved. Now that money is taken care of and there are platforms that allow you that freedom, it's great."

Rajkumar Hirani is the director of the comic drama 3 Idiots, which features important roles from Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, Boman Irani, Kareena Kapoor Khan, R Madhavan, and Mona Singh. Some of the film's dialogue is still beloved by viewers, and the movie brought in a total of Rs 460.00 crore globally.

Rajkumar Hirani is presently occupied with Dunki in the meantime. The film features Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and Vicky Kaushal and is his first ever cooperation with Shah Rukh Khan. Recently, SRK disclosed the meaning of Dunki, saying, "Because everybody asks, what does Dunki mean? Dunki means being apart from your loved ones. And when you are with them, one feels the moment should last till the end of time. O Maahi O Maahi...feel the love before the sun sets on the horizon today!"

Also read:What! Aamir Khan had someone on 3 Idiots set just to carry his Rubik's Cube, reveals Ali Fazal

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- DNA

3 Idiots Aamir Khan Kareena Kapoor Khan Sharman Joshi R Madhavan Boman Irani Jaaved Jaaferi Mona Singh Movie News Rajkumar Hirani Dunki Taapsee Pannu Vicky Kaushal Shah Rukh Khan SRK TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 12/11/2023 - 20:26

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Excitement! Rajkumar Hirani presents Vicky Kaushal in a surprising way, can we expect the same in Dunki
MUMBAI: Movie Dunki that has superstar Shahrukh Khan in the leading role is the current headline and talk of the town,...
Wow! Randeep Hooda along with his newly-wedded wife Lin Laishram enter their reception ceremony, check out the glimpse inside
MUMBAI: Randeep Hooda is one of Bollywood's most popular actors. The handsome man has established himself as a...
Must Read! Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor did a better job when they were at this age” netizens troll Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor for The Archies sharing this viral video from the movie Aitraaz
MUMBAI : Movie The Archies is getting some mixed reactions from the fans and audience, the movie which has released on...
Exciting! Sharman Joshi opens up on Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots sequel co-starring with Aamir Khan and R Madhavan; Says 'We will make...'
MUMBAI : Everyone was impressed by the performances of Sharman Joshi, Aamir Khan, and R Madhavan in Rajkumar Hirani's...
Spoiler Alert! Ruhi's Sneaky Plan Shakes Up Armaan and Abhira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH)
MUMBAI: Hold on to your seats for the upcoming twists in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH) on Star Plus! Armaan and...
Box Office Collection! Check out this list of 7 all-time blockbusters and their Hindi Net collection
MUMBAI : There has been a lot of content that’s been released for the audience lately. While there are projects being...
Recent Stories
Rajkumar Hirani
Excitement! Rajkumar Hirani presents Vicky Kaushal in a surprising way, can we expect the same in Dunki
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rajkumar Hirani
Excitement! Rajkumar Hirani presents Vicky Kaushal in a surprising way, can we expect the same in Dunki
Randeep Hooda
Wow! Randeep Hooda along with his newly-wedded wife Lin Laishram enter their reception ceremony, check out the glimpse inside
Priyanka Chopra
Must Read! Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor did a better job when they were at this age” netizens troll Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor for The Archies sharing this viral video from the movie Aitraaz
Box Office Collection
Box Office Collection! Check out this list of 7 all-time blockbusters and their Hindi Net collection
Virat Kohli
Woah! Virat Kohli playfully repeats Anushka Sharma's dialogue from her film; Says ‘Bread pakode ki kasam, kabhi dhokha nahi doonga’
Virat Kohli
Congratulations! It’s Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s 6th wedding anniversary, let’s take a trip down memory lane