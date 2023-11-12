Exciting! Sharman Joshi opens up on Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots sequel co-starring with Aamir Khan and R Madhavan; Says 'We will make...'

MUMBAI : Everyone was impressed by the performances of Sharman Joshi, Aamir Khan, and R Madhavan in Rajkumar Hirani's film 3 Idiots. The movie was a box office success and the audience can still recall it. Following their recent reunion for a promotional event, the three actors sparked rumors regarding Hirani's project, which Sharman Joshi has now officially confirmed.

When asked about the 3 Idiots sequel in a recent interview, Sharman Joshi stated, "Right now, Rajkumar Hirani sir is very busy with Dunki. We hope that 3 Idiots’ sequel happens someday, and we will make a film."

The actor went on to discuss how few movies he had been in, saying, "I've decided to now take more chances and do more films because, in spite of being sure that nothing can go wrong with a film, things can still go wrong, which I've learned over the years. And I think right now I'm at that phase of my life where I want to do more work. There is great, exciting work happening. The kind of work that I've always wanted to do is now within reach for every actor, director, and producer."

He continued, "As an actor, I would want to take up all these wonderful scripts and writing that the wonderful new young directors and producers have now. Earlier, we were all limited by the possibilities of working on these kinds of subjects because money is involved. Now that money is taken care of and there are platforms that allow you that freedom, it's great."

Rajkumar Hirani is the director of the comic drama 3 Idiots, which features important roles from Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, Boman Irani, Kareena Kapoor Khan, R Madhavan, and Mona Singh. Some of the film's dialogue is still beloved by viewers, and the movie brought in a total of Rs 460.00 crore globally.

Rajkumar Hirani is presently occupied with Dunki in the meantime. The film features Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and Vicky Kaushal and is his first ever cooperation with Shah Rukh Khan. Recently, SRK disclosed the meaning of Dunki, saying, "Because everybody asks, what does Dunki mean? Dunki means being apart from your loved ones. And when you are with them, one feels the moment should last till the end of time. O Maahi O Maahi...feel the love before the sun sets on the horizon today!"

