Exciting! Tanuj Virwani spills the beans on his role in Karan Johar's Yodha; Says ‘I would love…’

MUMBAI: Actor Tanuj Virwani is currently happy in his marriage to Tanya Jacob and has a strong slate of movies planned for 2024. Despite having a significant role in Karan Johar's Yodha, the movie's release date has been put back to March 15, 2024. The actor didn't disclose anything about his job, though.

“I would love to speak about it but I have been asked by the makers to be quiet about it. I would be in a better position to answer once the trailer is out. It’s a big screen spectacle for sure,” he reveals.

On his upcoming projects, he states, “I am doing a show with Kay Kay Menon, it’s a father-son story. I have done a film called Johnny Jumper with Vijay Raaz and Brijendra Kala, its a comic caper-thriller. I had just finished a rom-com with Nikki Tamboli, Divya Agarwal and Tridha Choudhary. I am also on the verge of finishing an untitled show with Rahul Dev, Mustafa Burmawala which is backed by producer Sameer Nair.”

Rumors have it that Tanuj will be releasing several significant projects shortly. Yodha, his first Dharma film, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashi Khanna, is set to debut soon. In addition, he is anticipated to star in the next movie "Puppy Love" with Nikki Tamboli, Tridha Choudhury, and Divya Agarwal.

With the kind of filmography Tanuj currently has, it makes sense that these roles will only strengthen his portfolio because he has every possible skill for the big screen. Let's hope and pray that Tanuj's life is genuinely redefined by lady luck in 2024 and that prosperity kisses his feet.

Credit- Free Press Journal