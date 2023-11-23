Exciting! War 2: Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR all set to kick start the second schedule in December 2023

MUMBAI : The thrill is unmatched when two celebrities’ team up to battle it out in YRF Spy Universe, thanks to their roles in War 2 alongside Jr. NTR and Hrithik Roshan. Tiger 3, which is being directed by Ayan Mukerji, is much more exciting because of Hrithik's participation. Although the first schedule was completed in October 2023 in Spain, the second schedule in Abu Dhabi is probably going to be shot in the same manner. In February 2024, Hrithik and Jr. NTR's filming will get underway.

According to a popular news portal's report, A source said, “NTR Jr is currently shooting for his 30th film, directed by Koratala Siva, and will then begin his first schedule for War 2. Aditya Chopra and Ayan have planned a massive action entry shot for him in the film. Shooting for the portions involving Hrithik and him will commence in February in Mumbai over a month-long schedule. The dramatic portions will be canned first, and will be followed with action sequences.”

The movie, which stars Kiara Advani as the lead, is scheduled for release on the weekend of Republic Day in 2025.

Siddharth Anand directed WAR, which debuted in 2019 with a first-day box office revenue of over Rs 50 crore. Aditya Chopra has Ayan Mukerji on board this time. It appears that the director was pleased with Brahmastra and thought he could manage a job this size. Hrithik Roshan expressed his excitement at the prospect of collaborating with Jr. NTR on the movie.

