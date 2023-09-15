Exciting! YRF announces ‘Tiger Ka Message’ on September 27th, Read on to know more

Aditya Chopra will finally reveal ‘Tiger Ka Message’, which will be a precursor to the action film’s trailer. On 27th Tiger Ka Message will be delivered and will also kick start the promotional campaign for the most awaited film.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 09/25/2023 - 17:08
Tiger 3

MUMBAI:After Pathaan and Jawan, the most awaited Bollywood film is Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3. Now, on YRF’s foundation day which is also Yash Chopra’s birth anniversary, Aditya Chopra will finally reveal ‘Tiger Ka Message’, which will be a precursor to the action film’s trailer.

Also Read-What! Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 has THIS connection with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2? Read on to know more

On 27th Tiger Ka Message will be delivered and will also kick start the promotional campaign for the most awaited film. As per a trade source, “The video is a prelude to the trailer of Tiger 3. It will feature Salman Khan as the agent Tiger delivering an important message. Salman Khan is the OG of the YRF Spy Universe and has played a crucial role in shaping how big the franchise has become today and all the eyes are now on Tiger 3 to reveal the next series of events from the YRF Spy Universe.”

The source further added, “It’s the fifth film from the YRF Spy Universe, as the audience is now invested in seeing the characters of this franchise grow with the life stories of three super spies – Tiger, Kabir, and Pathaan. Tiger 3 follows the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan, and will be carrying forward the promise of an edge-of-the-seat action entertainer that people have not seen before on the screen.”

Also ReadWoah! Tiger 3 and Christopher Nolan to have a connection?

Tiger Ka Message is expected to give viewers a glimpse into the fascinating world of Tiger 3. Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai’s super success, encouraged Aditya Chopra to introduce two more spy agents; Kabir aka. Hrithik Roshan in War and Pathaan aka. Shah Rukh Khan.

Tiger 3 is helmed by Maneesh Sharma and will hit the big screens this Diwali. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Credit-thekashmirmonitor

