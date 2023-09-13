Exclusive! 83 actor Nishant Dahiya roped in for movie Mrs with Sanya Malhotra

Actor Nishant Dahiya who was seen in the movie 83 is now all set to be seen in upcoming movie titled Mrs along with Sanya Malhotra
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 09/13/2023 - 14:33
movie_image: 
Nishant Dahiya

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some great news from OTT, Movies and television, we are back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Nishant Dahiya is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Mrs. yes you heard right actor Nishant Dahiya who is known for 83, Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge, Titoo MBA and Raat Akeli Hai is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Mrs along with Sanya Malhotra.

ALSO READ – (Trolled! "Is she wearing dhoti for a party" netizens trolls actress Akansha Sharma)

Well, the character played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to seeing what the actor has to offer with the movie.

What are your views on this news? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

ALSO READ –(Exclusive! “The concerns of the women are shown beautifully in the movie and that made me say yes for the movie” Pavleen Gujral on Sukhee)

Nishant Dahiya NISHANT DAHIYA FANS Mrs Sanya Malhotra Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 09/13/2023 - 14:33

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE! Alpana Buch on hectic shooting hours for her show Anupamaa: It does get tiring but we have fixed shifts and the production team makes sure that we are done in that time frame
MUMBAI: Veteran actress Alpana Buch has become popular for her character Leela Shah in Star Plus' hit drama series...
Anupamaa: Oh No! Anupama asks Malti Devi to stay at the Kapadia Mansion, new complications ahead
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Imlie: Interesting! Agastya comes home, Alka not happy
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show has been attracting audiences...
Wow! Sonakshi Sinha purchases a lavish sea-facing apartment in Bandra worth a whopping Rs 11 Crores
MUMBAI: Sonakshi Sinha has come a long way since her debut film Dabangg with Salman Khan. The actress has proved her...
Really! Sunny Deol took dad Dharmendra to the US NOT for a medical treatment, Gadar 2 actor “miffed with false reports”
MUMBAI: Sunny Deol is the undisputed star who has managed to hold his star status even today. After 4 decades of being...
Exclusive! 83 actor Nishant Dahiya roped in for movie Mrs with Sanya Malhotra
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some great news from OTT, Movies and television, we are back with another...
Recent Stories
Sonakshi
Wow! Sonakshi Sinha purchases a lavish sea-facing apartment in Bandra worth a whopping Rs 11 Crores
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sonakshi
Wow! Sonakshi Sinha purchases a lavish sea-facing apartment in Bandra worth a whopping Rs 11 Crores
Sunny Deol
Really! Sunny Deol took dad Dharmendra to the US NOT for a medical treatment, Gadar 2 actor “miffed with false reports”
Nishant Dahiya
Exclusive! 83 actor Nishant Dahiya roped in for movie Mrs with Sanya Malhotra
Dream Girl 2
Box office! Dream Girl 2 touched the mark of 100 crore, whereas Jawan refuses to stop, have a look at the collection so far
Lehar Khan
Exclusive! “It feels so great; people are recognizing me and clicking pictures with me now” Jawan actress Lehar Khan
Pavleen Gujral
Exclusive! “The concerns of the women are shown beautifully in the movie and that made me say yes for the movie” Pavleen Gujral on Sukhee