EXCLUSIVE! Abhay Vakil to be seen in Parth Agarwal's directorial movie Bindaas

Abhay Vakil will be seen in a pivotal role in Parth Agarwal's directorial movie Bindaas.

 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 09/27/2022 - 16:01
movie_image: 
EXCLUSIVE! Abhay Vakil to be seen in Parth Agarwal's directorial movie Bindaas

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.

A lot of content is being produced for web, TV, and films these days.

Several movies, web shows and TV shows are in the pipeline and will launch in the coming months.

TellyChakkar has an exclusive update on the upcoming movie.

ALSO READ: Abhay Vakil of Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki fame to make his directorial debut on the big screen

The movie is titled Bindaas, and we have an exclusive update that actor Abhay Vakil is a part of the film. Nothing much is known about Abhay's role yet in the film. Parth Agarwal is directing this movie.

Well, the film's title itself suggests that Bindaas will be one hell of an entertainer.

Abhay has done work on projects like Kehna Hai Kuch Mujhko, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kartika, SaaraAkaash, Palki, Teen Bahuraniyan, Teri Meri Love Stories, Zaara, Salaam Zindagi and Silsila Hai Pyaar Ka.

How excited are you to see Abhay in Bindaas? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

 

ALSO READ: I could not have asked for a better comeback than Silsila... - Abhay Vakil

Abhay Vakil bindaas parth Agarwal Kehna Hai Kuch Mujhko Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii Kartika SaaraAkaash Palki Teen Bahuraniyan Teri Meri Love Stories Zaara Salaam Zindagi Silsila Hai Pyaar Ka
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 09/27/2022 - 16:01

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wow! From massive living room to neatly organized kitchen, take a sneak peek into Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor’s new luxurious duplex home
MUMBAI : Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput recently shifted to their new home. The couple left their old sea-facing Juhu...
Rajjo: Urvashi blackmailed by Kalindi, Vicky waits to send Rajjo across the border
MUMBAI : Star Plus' Rajjo is doing quite well and winning the hearts of viewers. Rajjo, an aspiring athlete from...
Good News! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh put the Separation Rumors to rest with THIS Instagram post
MUMBAI: Bollywood’s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh seem to have put the separation rumours to an end...
Pandya Store: Suspicious! Shweta cunningly escapes the situation, Suman wonders if Rishita was right
MUMBAI :Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Ajooni: OMG! Ravinder tortures Avinash and Ajooni, Rajveer saves Ajooni
MUMBAI : Star Bharat’s show ‘Ajooni’ has been gracing with the highest viewership numbers lately. The show has...
Nimrat Kaur visits Patiala for the inaugural ceremony of late father Major Bhupendra Singh’s statue in Patiala regiment!
MUMBAI : Nimrat Kaur recently visited Patiala for the inaugural ceremony of her father Late Major Bhupendra Singh’s...
RECENT STORIES
Wow! From massive living room to neatly organized kitchen, take a sneak peek into Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor’s new luxurious
Wow! From massive living room to neatly organized kitchen, take a sneak peek into Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor’s new luxurious duplex home