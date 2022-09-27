EXCLUSIVE! Abhay Vakil to be seen in Parth Agarwal's directorial movie Bindaas

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.

A lot of content is being produced for web, TV, and films these days.

Several movies, web shows and TV shows are in the pipeline and will launch in the coming months.

TellyChakkar has an exclusive update on the upcoming movie.

ALSO READ: Abhay Vakil of Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki fame to make his directorial debut on the big screen

The movie is titled Bindaas, and we have an exclusive update that actor Abhay Vakil is a part of the film. Nothing much is known about Abhay's role yet in the film. Parth Agarwal is directing this movie.

Well, the film's title itself suggests that Bindaas will be one hell of an entertainer.

Abhay has done work on projects like Kehna Hai Kuch Mujhko, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kartika, SaaraAkaash, Palki, Teen Bahuraniyan, Teri Meri Love Stories, Zaara, Salaam Zindagi and Silsila Hai Pyaar Ka.

How excited are you to see Abhay in Bindaas? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: I could not have asked for a better comeback than Silsila... - Abhay Vakil