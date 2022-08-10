Exclusive! Is Abhishek Bachchan's Dancing Dad set in South India?

MUMBAI: A few years ago, a film tentatively titled Dancing Dad was announced with Salman Khan in the lead role. The film was supposed to be directed by Remo D’Souza and reportedly starred Daisy Shah and Jacqueline Fernandez as the female leads. However, the film was put on a backburner and Remo, Daisy, and Jacqueline joined Salman Khan in Race 3.

Now, reportedly, Remo D’Souza has planned to revive the project with Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role. The official announcement of the film is not yet made, but a post on social media makes us wonder whether Dancing Dad is set in South India.

Also Read: Have you seen these BTS images from the sets of Hera Pheri 3 when it starred Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham?

A couple of days ago, Mukesh Chhabra’s Casting Co. on their Facebook page posted that they are looking for actors from Ooty, Coonoor, Coimbatore, Kodaikanal, and Bengaluru, and this is for Remo D’Souza’s next.

Now, if we connect dots it can be said that the actors that Mukesh Chhabra Casting Co. is looking for are for Dancing Dad. Well, let’s wait and watch.

Meanwhile, Abhishek has a couple of projects lined up like Bholaa and Ghoomer. In the latter, the actor has a cameo, but everyone is looking forward to it as his look which was leaked from the sets had grabbed everyone’s attention.

Talking about Remo D’Souza, the choreographer-turned-director’s last film was Street Dancer 3D which had failed to impress the critics and the audiences. The movie, which starred Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, failed to make a mark at the box office. Well, according to reports, Dancing Dad will be getting a direct to digital release.

Also Read: Salman Khan was the first choice for these movies which went to other actors

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.