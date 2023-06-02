Exclusive! Actor Krishan Bhargav to be seen in Aamir Khan’s production venture Pritam Pyare

TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in getting exclusive news from the world of entertainment, and here’s an exclusive news about Aamir Khan’s production venture Pritam Pyare. Krishan Bhargav will be seen in Pritam Pyare.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 02/06/2023 - 20:18
movie_image: 
Exclusive! Actor Krishan Bhargav to be seen in Aamir Khan’s production venture Pritam Pyare

MUMBAI:Aamir Khan is not just an actor but he also produces projects which stars other actors. The superstar has produced a project titled Pritam Pyare which is directed by Sunil Pandey, and stars Sanjay Mishra and Neeraj Sood in the lead roles.

TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in getting exclusive news from the world of entertainment, and here’s an exclusive news about Aamir Khan’s production venture Pritam Pyare. Krishan Bhargav will be seen in Pritam Pyare.

Also Read:Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan; Khans come together to save Bollywood?

The details about his character are not yet revealed, but it will be interesting to see what role the actor will be playing in the project. A few months ago, he had shared a picture from the sets of Pritam Pyare on Facebook with Sanjay Mishra. Check out the post below...

Krishan Bhargav has earlier done a few short films and was seen in the web series Kaun Banegi Shikharwati and Bachchhan Paandey. The actor will next be seen in Afwaah which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles.

Reportedly, in Pritam Pyare, Aamir Khan has a cameo and it will be interesting to see the actor in a project after Laal Singh Chaddha which had failed to make a mark at the box office. There were even reports that Aamir’s son Junaid Khan will be making his debut with Pritam Pyare, but it just turned out to be a rumour.

Also Read: Exclusive! Kasam and Naagin actor Zuber Khan actor roped in for movie Pyaar Mei Qurban

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 

 

Krishan Bhargav Aamir Khan Pritam Pyare Neeraj Sood Sanjay Mishra Kaun Banegi Shikharwati Bachchhan Paandey Junaid Khan Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 02/06/2023 - 20:18

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Rakhi Sawant reveals she was hit by her husband Adil; talks about how he ran away with her money and jewelry and came home with love bites on his body when her mother passed away
MUMBAI : Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed headlines...
Exclusive! Actor Krishan Bhargav to be seen in Aamir Khan’s production venture Pritam Pyare
MUMBAI:Aamir Khan is not just an actor but he also produces projects which stars other actors. The superstar has...
Exclusive! Anupamaa: Vanraj curses Toshu; Maya reveals her past
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Ram and Priya to bid their Final Goodbye to Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 tonight?
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with another story from your favorite show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. Nakuul Mehta and...
Imran Khan spotted holding hands with rumoured girlfriend Lekha Washington at an event
MUMBAI:Former Bollywood actor and director Imran Khan has been out of the limelight for a long time. He is also known...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Actor Krishan Bhargav to be seen in Aamir Khan’s production venture Pritam Pyare
Exclusive! Actor Krishan Bhargav to be seen in Aamir Khan’s production venture Pritam Pyare

Latest Video

Related Stories
Imran Khan spotted holding hands with rumoured girlfriend Lekha Washington at an event
Imran Khan spotted holding hands with rumoured girlfriend Lekha Washington at an event
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding getting postponed to Ricky Kej winning his third Grammy; here is trending entertainment n
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding getting postponed to Ricky Kej winning his third Grammy; here is trending entertainment news of the day
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding getting postponed to Ricky Kej winning his third Grammy; here are trending entertainment
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding getting postponed to Ricky Kej winning his third Grammy; here are trending entertainment news of the day
“When I read about the character I felt connected and said” Reshham Sahaani on Faraaz
“When I read about the character I felt connected and said” Reshham Sahaani on Faraaz
Juhi Chawla becomes the first celebrity to confirm Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s wedding; says, “Hamari blessings hai’
Juhi Chawla becomes the first celebrity to confirm Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s wedding; says, “Hamari blessings hai’
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s doppelganger Asmita Gupta takes netizens by surprise; Watch some of her videos here
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s doppelganger Asmita Gupta takes netizens by surprise; Watch some of her videos here