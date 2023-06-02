Exclusive! Actor Krishan Bhargav to be seen in Aamir Khan’s production venture Pritam Pyare

MUMBAI:Aamir Khan is not just an actor but he also produces projects which stars other actors. The superstar has produced a project titled Pritam Pyare which is directed by Sunil Pandey, and stars Sanjay Mishra and Neeraj Sood in the lead roles.

TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in getting exclusive news from the world of entertainment, and here’s an exclusive news about Aamir Khan’s production venture Pritam Pyare. Krishan Bhargav will be seen in Pritam Pyare.

The details about his character are not yet revealed, but it will be interesting to see what role the actor will be playing in the project. A few months ago, he had shared a picture from the sets of Pritam Pyare on Facebook with Sanjay Mishra. Check out the post below...

Krishan Bhargav has earlier done a few short films and was seen in the web series Kaun Banegi Shikharwati and Bachchhan Paandey. The actor will next be seen in Afwaah which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles.

Reportedly, in Pritam Pyare, Aamir Khan has a cameo and it will be interesting to see the actor in a project after Laal Singh Chaddha which had failed to make a mark at the box office. There were even reports that Aamir’s son Junaid Khan will be making his debut with Pritam Pyare, but it just turned out to be a rumour.

