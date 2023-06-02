Exclusive! Kasam and Naagin actor Zuber Khan actor roped in for movie Pyaar Mei Qurban

MUMBAI : TellyChaar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and Television, and keeping the promise to deliver the same we are back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Zuber Khan will be seen in a movie titled Pyaar Mei Qurbaan, yes you heard, actor Zuber Khan who has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time, with his projects like, Kasam, Naagin, is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Pyaar Mei Qurbaan, which will be directed by him.

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to see what the actor will have to offer as an actor and also as a director in the movie.

