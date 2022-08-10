Exclusive! Actors Gufi Paintal and Asrani to be seen in Nandi Pictures' next?

MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content, we can see some amazing projects being made in terms of movies and web series. No doubt, fans always look forward to upcoming big screen projects. While updating you about one of the upcoming movies, we are back with an exclusive information.

Tellychakkar has got an excusive news that actors Gufi Paintal and Asrani will be seen in the upcoming movie of Nandi Pictures Private Limited. Yes, you heard right. Gufi Paintal, who has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his immense acting contribution, will be seen sharing screen space with one of the legendary actors, Asrani.

Well if these reports are true, definitely it will be a treat to watch these beautiful talent in one movie, but the detailed information about the movie and the characters which we played by the actor is still awaited.

No doubt this news has given hopes for a project, how excited are you for this collaboration, do let us know in the comment section below.

