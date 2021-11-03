EXCLUSIVE: Actors Hemangini Kaj and Anmol Verma roped in for movie ‘Ice Cream’

MUMBAI: Earlier we had informed that actress Bhavna Kiran Rokade will be seen in Ice Cream, and now we have some exclusive information with regards to the upcoming movie.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actors Hemangini Kaj and Anmol Verma are all set to join actress Bhavna Rokade in the upcoming movie titled Ice Cream. Yes, you heard that right! Hemangini Kaj who is known for her acting projects like Lal Salaam (2002), The Lady Dabang (2015) and Jwala Daku (2000) is all set to share screen space with actor Anmol Verma who is known for Lukan Michi (2019), Aate Di Chidi (2018) and Kurmaiyan (2018).

Ice Cream will be directed by Nikky Batra.

ALSO READ – (MUST READ! I consider myself to be the most imperfect mother, early on I used to feel guilty about it, says Tahira Kashyap Khurrana)

The detailed information about the characters which will be played by these actors is still awaited but we look forward to seeing what they have to offer with this upcoming movie. How excited are you about this project? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (INTERESTING: When SRK had a FIGHT with director Aditya Chopra over DIALOGUES for movie Jab Tak Hai Jaan!)