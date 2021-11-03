INTERESTING: When SRK had a FIGHT with director Aditya Chopra over DIALOGUES for movie Jab Tak Hai Jaan!

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is known for his kind gestures and calm, witty attitude. The actor has always been respectful towards his co-stars.

He also revealed once that he lost 'a lot of edgy cinema' as he declined to be a part of movies where women were not respected. He had also said that he and director Aditya Chopra fought over dialogues as he didn't want to address his onscreen mother with 'tu (you)'.

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 56th birthday on Tuesday. The actor was wished by his friends and celebs from the Hindi film industry on the occasion. Karan Johar, Simi Garewal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Malaika Arora were among those who wished him.

In an old interview with Femina, Shah Rukh had said, "I’m very comfortable around women I work with. But I come from a place where opening the door for a girl or pulling a chair out for her are basics. It does not mean she can’t take care of herself, it just means that you, as a man, care for her. I have lost out on a lot of edgy cinema because I refuse to work in films where women are not respected."

He had also said, "Adi (director Aditya Chopra) and I always have fights over dialogue where I’m supposed to say to my mother in Punjabi, ‘Tu kya kar rahi hai (What are you doing).’ How can I address my screen mother with ‘tu (you)’—but they forced me to in Jab Tak Hai Jaan."

Jab Tak Hai Jaan, released in 2012, featured Shah Rukh along with Katrina Kaif and Anushka. The romantic drama was directed by Yash Chopra and written and produced by his son Aditya under their banner Yash Raj Films. In the film, Shah Rukh essayed the role of Samar Anand, a bomb disposal expert. Anushka played a documentary filmmaker, Akira Rai, and Katrina as Meera Thapar.

Jab tak hai jaan was the last film that Yash Chopra had directed, and the film was loved by the audience for it's romantic songs.

