Exclusive! Actress Bhagyashri Borse has been roped in for upcoming movie Yaariyan 2

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the Bollywood, digital and television, Tellychakkar is back with another explosive in formation from the entertainment world.

Upcoming movie Yaariyan 2 is the current of the town and we can see some amazing bunch of talented people appearing in the movie and now Tellychakkar has dome exclusive information with regards to the upcoming movie.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Bhagyashri Borse has joined the cast of the movie, yes you are right actress Bhagyashri Borse is all set to join the amazing starcasr of the upcoming movie Yaariyan 2.

also read Exclusive! Paras Madaan roped in for a movie titled Saket Nagri Ayodhya

The casting of the movie is done by Girdhar Swami, also the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actress is still awaited but we look forward to seeing what different she has to offer with the upcoming movie.

What are your views on this news and how excited are you for the movie Yaariyan 2?

Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

also read Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan in legal trouble after a Mumbai resident files an FIR against the star wife for failing to give possession of a flat in Lucknow