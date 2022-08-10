Exclusive! Actress Heer Achhra will be seen in Abbas Masatan’s next

Heer Achhra who is known for her Gujarati contribution is now all set to be seen in Abbas Mastan’s next
Abbas Masatan’s next

MUMBAI : Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of movies, digital and television, Tellychakkar is back with exclusive information from the entertainment world.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that Indian model and actress Heer Achhra has been roped in for upcoming Abbas Mastan thriller, yes you heard right model who is also known for her few movies in Gujarati is now all set to make her Bollywood debut with Abbas Mastan’s next.

ALSO READ – What! Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh to get married soon? KRK announces that the duo have been dating since ‘Dangal’
Well the detailed information about the character and the movie is still awaited but no doubt it is always a treat to watch the thrillers coming from the side of Abbas Mastan, and we look forward to see what sort of debut actress Heer Achhra will make with the movie.
 
What are your views on this and how excited are you, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ –  Wow! Check out inside pictures of birthday celebration of Sanjay Kapoor’s son Jahaan Kapoor

About Author

