Exclusive! Actress Heer Achhra will be seen in Abbas Masatan’s next

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that Indian model and actress Heer Achhra has been roped in for upcoming Abbas Mastan thriller, yes you heard right model who is also known for her few movies in Gujarati is now all set to make her Bollywood debut with Abbas Mastan’s next.

Well the detailed information about the character and the movie is still awaited but no doubt it is always a treat to watch the thrillers coming from the side of Abbas Mastan, and we look forward to see what sort of debut actress Heer Achhra will make with the movie.



