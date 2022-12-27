Exclusive! Adil Hussain roped in for Shashant Shah’s next

MUMBAI: Adil Hussain is undoubtedly one of the most talented actors we have in the Indian film industry. He has left a mark with his performances in films like English Vinglish, Life Of Pi, Lootera, Zed Plus, Good Newwz, and others. And now, here’s an exciting news about one of the upcoming projects of the actor.

According to sources, we have come to know that Adil Hussain has been roped in for a project which will be directed by Shashant Shah.

The details about the project and Adil’s character are not yet revealed, but stay tuned to TellyChakkar as we will try our best and get you more updates about the project. Reportedly, the film also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sikander Kher, Priyanka Zemse, and Chhaya Vora.

Shashant Shah has directed films like Dasvidaniya, Bajatey Raho, and Operation Romeo. Friday Filmworks had also produced his movie Operation Romeo. The movie which starred Sidhant Gupta, Vedika Pinto, Sharad Kelkar, and Bhumika Chawla was released last year, and it received mixed to positive reviews.

Talking about Adil Hussain, he is a National Award winning actor. He had won National Film Awards (Special Jury) at the 2017 National Film Awards for Hotel Salvation and Maj Rati Keteki. This year, he was seen in web series like Delhi Crime season 2 and Mukhbir: The Story of a Spy.

