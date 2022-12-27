Exclusive! Sikander Kher and Chhaya Vora roped in for Shashant Shah's next film

MUMBAI : Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, TellyChakkar is back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Sikander Kher and Chhaya Vora have been roped in for a movie together. Sikander Kher has been winning the hearts of the fans with his roles in various movies. He is now all set to be seen along with actress Chhaya Vora, known for Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022), Chitkar (2018), and Mijaaj (2018). They both are all set to share the screen space in an upcoming movie by Shashant Shah.

Well, detailed information about the characters that will be played by these actors is still yet to be known, but we look forward to seeing what they have to offer in this upcoming movie. It is always a treat to see these actors on-screen defining their craft.

