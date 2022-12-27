Exclusive! Nushrratt Bharuccha to star in Shashant Shah’s next

MUMBAI :Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety surely gave Nushrratt Bharuccha’s career a big boost. She has been a part of successful films and has also proved her mettle as an actress. She currently has multiple films lined up, and here’s an exciting news about her one more upcoming project.

Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing the exclusive news from the world of entertainment, and here’s a news that will surely make Nushrratt’s fans super happy. According to sources, the actress has been roped in to star in Shashant Shah’s next film which will be reportedly produced by Friday Filmworks.

The details about the project and the actress’ character is not yet revealed, but stay tuned to TellyChakkar as we will try our best and get you more updates about the project.

Shashant Shah has directed films like Dasvidaniya, Bajatey Raho, and Operation Romeo. Friday Filmworks also produced his movie Operation Romeo. The movie which starred Sidhant Gupta, Vedika Pinto, Sharad Kelkar, and Bhumika Chawla was released last year, and it received mixed to positive reviews.

Talking about Nushrratt, the actress has Selfiee, Akeli, and Chhorii 2 lined up. The shooting of Selfiee has been completed and it is slated to release in February next year. Chhorii 2 is currently in production. It is the sequel to the 2021 release Chhorii which premiered on OTT. The film received a good response and even Nushrratt’s performance was appreciated in it.

