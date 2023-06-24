Exclusive! Adipurush actor Krishna Kotian to be seen in C Sankaran Nair's biopic alongside Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront in getting exclusive news from the entertainment industry, and here’s a news about C Sankaran Nair's biopic which stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 06/24/2023 - 19:36
movie_image: 
Akshay Kumar

MUMBAI:Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday have started shooting for C Sankaran Nair's biopic. The film is produced by Dharma Productions and is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront in getting exclusive news from the entertainment industry, and here’s a news about C Sankaran Nair's biopic. Actor Krishna Kotian, who was last seen in Adipurush, will be seen in the movie alongside Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan.

Also Read: Exclusive! Krishna Kotian on Adipurush getting a mixed response, “I think everybody has their own opinion”

The actor himself confirmed that he is a part of the project. While talking about his upcoming projects, Krishna Kotian told us,  “There’s a series with Nikkhil Advani which I have completed. Then there’s a series with Pratik Gandhi titled For Your Eyes Only. I have wrapped up the shooting of Sam Bahadur with Meghna Gulzar and I play the role of VP Menon in it. There’s a film with Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan. The shooting of the film is still in the process.”

C Sankaran Nair's biopic went on the floors last year. A few videos and pictures from the sets of the movie were also leaked on social media in which Akshay and Ananya were spotted shooting for the film.

Well, Akshay and R Madhavan, both have some interesting projects lined up and C Sankaran Nair's biopic is one of them.

Are you excited about the movie? Let us know in the comments below…

Also Read: Exclusive! Criminal Justice actor Krishna Kotian talks about his take on social media and his view on OTT platforms taking over the business of Bollywood and television

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 


 

Adipurush Krishna Kotian C Sankaran Nair Akshay Kumar R Madhavan Ananya Panday For Your Eyes Only Sam Bahadur Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 06/24/2023 - 19:36

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Junooniyatt: Sad! Elahi in trauma with her new haircut, Jordan to do everything to erase Jahaan's effect from Elahi's heart
MUMBAI:Colors' show produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions titled Junooniyatt is a musical...
Imlie: Evil! Anu scolds Chini, want Imlie to stay away from Atharva
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the...
Imlie: High Drama! Imlie gets shot by Reyansh, The latter arrested
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the...
Imlie: High Drama! Imlie gets shot by Reyansh, The latter arrested
MUMBAI:Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the leap...
Exclusive! Adipurush actor Krishna Kotian to be seen in C Sankaran Nair's biopic alongside Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan
MUMBAI:Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday have started shooting for C Sankaran Nair's biopic. The film is...
Pandya Store: Terrible! Chiku chooses Shweta over Dhara, she is left heartbroken!
MUMBAI:The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing...
Recent Stories
Akshay Kumar
Exclusive! Adipurush actor Krishna Kotian to be seen in C Sankaran Nair's biopic alongside Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan
Latest Video
Related Stories
Wow! “You will be a good mother” netizens showers love for Kriti Sanon as they see these new clicks of the actress with a baby
Wow! “You will be a good mother” netizens showers love for Kriti Sanon as they see these new clicks of the actress with a baby
Karan Deol
Wow! Honeymoon pictures of Karan Deol and his wife is all about beautiful mountains and great scenery
This is where I belong'
Anil Kapoor marks 40 years as actor, says 'This is where I belong'
Arshad Warsi
Exclusive! Arshad Warsi says, “All we need is to start making better films”
lavish villa
Whoa! THIS actor owns a lavish villa in Italy and charges a whopping Rs 40 lakhs p/m in rent; his last couple of films are flops
bikini from her recent holiday
Wow! Alanna Pandey is raising temperature in bikini from her recent holiday