Exclusive! Adipurush actor Krishna Kotian to be seen in C Sankaran Nair's biopic alongside Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan

MUMBAI:Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday have started shooting for C Sankaran Nair's biopic. The film is produced by Dharma Productions and is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront in getting exclusive news from the entertainment industry, and here’s a news about C Sankaran Nair's biopic. Actor Krishna Kotian, who was last seen in Adipurush, will be seen in the movie alongside Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan.

The actor himself confirmed that he is a part of the project. While talking about his upcoming projects, Krishna Kotian told us, “There’s a series with Nikkhil Advani which I have completed. Then there’s a series with Pratik Gandhi titled For Your Eyes Only. I have wrapped up the shooting of Sam Bahadur with Meghna Gulzar and I play the role of VP Menon in it. There’s a film with Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan. The shooting of the film is still in the process.”

C Sankaran Nair's biopic went on the floors last year. A few videos and pictures from the sets of the movie were also leaked on social media in which Akshay and Ananya were spotted shooting for the film.

Well, Akshay and R Madhavan, both have some interesting projects lined up and C Sankaran Nair's biopic is one of them.

