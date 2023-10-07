Exclusive! Adipurush actor Krishna Kotian says, “I am looking forward to doing an action film”

Actor Krishna Kotian is known for his performances in many movies and OTT series. TellyChakkar interacted with the actor and spoke to him about what kind of roles he would like to do.
Krishna Kotian

MUMBAI:  Actor Krishna Kotian is known for his performances in movies and OTT series like Adipurush, Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh, Physics Wallah, Sooryavanshi, and others. The actor has been playing a lot of supporting and pivotal roles in multiple projects.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Krishna Kotian and when asked about what kind of roles he would like to play, the actor said, “If you look at the age bracket that I am in, I mostly get supporting roles. So, I am open to all kinds of roles, but I am looking forward to doing different roles. I can do comedy, I can do serious roles; I would love to do an action role. I am looking forward to doing an action film.”

Well, it will surely be interesting to watch Krishna Kotian in an action movie.

Meanwhile, the actor has many interesting projects lined up. He will be seen in a series by Nikkhil Advani, For Your Eyes Only alongside Pratik Gandhi, Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur, and C Sankaran Nair’s biopic alongside Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday.

So, are you excited for Krishna Kotian’s upcoming projects? Let us know in the comments below…

Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Mon, 07/10/2023 - 09:00

