Exclusive! After working with Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan and other stars, Pooja Hegde wishes to work with THIS Bollywood actor

MUMBAI: Pooja Hegde is one of the most popular actresses we have in the Indian film industry. She has left a mark down South and has also been a part of multiple Bollywood films as well. The actress was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and though the film didn’t make a mark at the box office, her performance in it was appreciated.

Pooja made her Bollywood debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in Mohenjo Daro. When it comes to co-stars, she has been quite lucky as she got to work with actors like Akshay Kumar (Housefull 4), Ranveer Singh (Cirkus), and Salman Khan (Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan).

Also Read: Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Pooja Hegde says, “I was getting some really good work in the South, so that became my priority”

A few days ago, when TellyChakkar interacted with Pooja, we asked her which Bollywood actor she wishes to work with, and she answered ‘Ranbir Kapoor’. Earlier, the actress has worked with Ranbir in an advertisement, so it will be interesting to watch her in a movie opposite him.

Would you like to see Pooja opposite Ranbir in a movie? Let us know in the comments below...

Meanwhile, Pooja currently has SSMB28 lined up which stars Mahesh Babu as the male lead. The film is being directed by Trivikram Srinivas and it is slated to release in January next year.

Reportedly, Pooja has been roped in to star opposite Shahid Kapoor in a movie titled Koi Shaq. However, there’s no official announcement about it.

Also Read: Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Pooja Hegde reveals, “I am very much single”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.





