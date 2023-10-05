Exclusive! After working with Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan and other stars, Pooja Hegde wishes to work with THIS Bollywood actor

Pooja Hegde has worked with many stars in Bollywood films. A few days ago, when TellyChakkar interacted with Pooja, we asked her which Bollywood actor she wishes to work with.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 05/10/2023 - 17:58
movie_image: 
Pooja Hegde

MUMBAI: Pooja Hegde is one of the most popular actresses we have in the Indian film industry. She has left a mark down South and has also been a part of multiple Bollywood films as well. The actress was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and though the film didn’t make a mark at the box office, her performance in it was appreciated.

Pooja made her Bollywood debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in Mohenjo Daro. When it comes to co-stars, she has been quite lucky as she got to work with actors like Akshay Kumar (Housefull 4), Ranveer Singh (Cirkus), and Salman Khan (Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan).

Also Read: Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Pooja Hegde says, “I was getting some really good work in the South, so that became my priority”

A few days ago, when TellyChakkar interacted with Pooja, we asked her which Bollywood actor she wishes to work with, and she answered ‘Ranbir Kapoor’. Earlier, the actress has worked with Ranbir in an advertisement, so it will be interesting to watch her in a movie opposite him.

Would you like to see Pooja opposite Ranbir in a movie? Let us know in the comments below...

Meanwhile, Pooja currently has SSMB28 lined up which stars Mahesh Babu as the male lead. The film is being directed by Trivikram Srinivas and it is slated to release in January next year.

Reportedly, Pooja has been roped in to star opposite Shahid Kapoor in a movie titled Koi Shaq. However, there’s no official announcement about it.

Also Read: Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Pooja Hegde reveals, “I am very much single”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


    
 

Pooja Hegde Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki jaan Salman Khan Hrithik Roshan Mohenjo Daro Ranveer Singh Cirkus Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 05/10/2023 - 17:58

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:Unexpected! Abhinav and Aarohi grow closer
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Jackky Bhagnani set to join action universe with 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'
MUMBAI:  After Rohit Shetty and Aditya Chopra, actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani is all set to take plunge into the action...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Finally! Seerat exposes Garry’s true face in front of Angad, Jasleen and the rest of the family
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Wow! This dance video of Anjini Dhawan, niece of Varun Dhawan is grabbing the attention
MUMBAI: Niece of Varun Dhawan, Anjini Dhawan has been grabbing the attention of fans with her beautiful pictures all...
Kya Baat Hai! Amidst rumors of a June wedding, Karan Deol spotted with fiance Drisha Acharya for the first time
MUMBAI: Karan Deol holds a Bollywood legacy that very few can boast of. With his grandfather and father still very much...
Exclusive! “Sanya Malhotra is very bubbly in nature, very cool and down to earth” Aeklavya Tomer
MUMBAI:  Actor Aeklavya Tomer has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing contribution, the...
Recent Stories
Jackky Bhagnani
Jackky Bhagnani set to join action universe with 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'
Latest Video
Related Stories
Jackky Bhagnani
Jackky Bhagnani set to join action universe with 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'
Anjini
Wow! This dance video of Anjini Dhawan, niece of Varun Dhawan is grabbing the attention
Karan Deol
Kya Baat Hai! Amidst rumors of a June wedding, Karan Deol spotted with fiance Drisha Acharya for the first time
Jaya Bachchan
Must Read! Jaya Bachchan to play negative role in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Netizens has some hilarious reactions to this news
Priyanka Chopra
What! Priyanka Chopra falls hard on her butt at ‘Love Again’ premier, thanks Hollywood paps for not capturing the embarrassing moment
Naseeruddin Shah
What! Naseeruddin Shah was asked to auditioned for this character in Harry Potter