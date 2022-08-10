Exclusive! Ajay Singh Pal roped in for movie Kaye Raju

Actor Ajay Singh Pal who is known for his advertisement along with Akshay Kumar is now all set to be seen in the movie Kai Raju
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 05/24/2023 - 18:34
movie_image: 
Exclusive! Ajay Singh Pal roped in for movie Kaye Raju

MUMBAI:Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some exclusive information coming from the movies, ott and television and keeping the promise to deliver the same we are back with another explosive formation from the entertainment world.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Ajay Singh Pal will be seen in upcoming movie titled Kaye Raju, yes you heard right actor Ajay Singh Pal who is known for his famous advertisement with Akshay Kumar is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Kaye Raju directed by Gaurav Nagesh.

ALSO READ –Trolled! 'Why to hide cleavage when you have dressed that way yourself', say netizens; Avneet Kaur gets trolled on her latest public appearance

Well the detailed information on the character played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to see what different the actor has to offer with the movie.

What are your views on this news, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ –Exclusive! Is Shahid Kapoor charging Rs 40 crore for a movie? Here’s what the actor has to say

AJAY SINGH PAL AJAY SINGH PAL ACTOR Akshay Kumar KAYE RTAJU Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 05/24/2023 - 18:34

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal: High Drama! Sikandar’s ritual fails, suspects Armaan for it
MUMBAI:Colors TV’s ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ stars Reem Sameer, Gashmeer Mahajani and Karan Kundrra in leading roles and...
Cannes 2023: WOW! Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh and more influencers who have made it to the film festival
MUMBAI:  Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Mrunal Thakur, Manushi Chhillar, Sara Ali Khan, and many more Indian actresses have...
Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Team! Ali wants to join hands with Simsim
MUMBAI:SAB TV is out with an amazing show by Peninsula Pictures, Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul. The show is inspired by the...
Pushpa Impossible: Curious! Pushpa and Rashi’s results come out
MUMBAI:Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
School of Lies trailer! This intense drama promises lot of twist and turns
MUMBAI:Ott perform Hotstar has always been upfront with regards to deliver some content in terms of movies in shows and...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Shocking! Kundlai Bhagya actress Ruhi Chaturvedi becomes the first contestant to get eliminated
MUMBAI:Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Recent Stories
Kusha Kapila
Cannes 2023: WOW! Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh and more influencers who have made it to the film festival
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kusha Kapila
Cannes 2023: WOW! Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh and more influencers who have made it to the film festival
r has to say
Exclusive! Is Shahid Kapoor charging Rs 40 crore for a movie? Here’s what the actor has to say
parineeti
Beautiful! Check out some pictures of the dreamy décor at Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chaddha’s Engagement
latest public appearance
Trolled! 'Why to hide cleavage when you have dressed that way yourself', say netizens; Avneet Kaur gets trolled on her latest public appearance
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
What! Nawazuddin Siddiqui faces flak on social media for calling depression an urban issue
Nitesh Pandey
Sad! Nitesh Pandey, Siddharth Shukla, KK, Puneeth Rajkumar and more; Indian celebrities who passed away due to heart attack