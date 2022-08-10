Exclusive! Ajay Singh Pal roped in for movie Kaye Raju

MUMBAI:Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some exclusive information coming from the movies, ott and television and keeping the promise to deliver the same we are back with another explosive formation from the entertainment world.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Ajay Singh Pal will be seen in upcoming movie titled Kaye Raju, yes you heard right actor Ajay Singh Pal who is known for his famous advertisement with Akshay Kumar is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Kaye Raju directed by Gaurav Nagesh.

ALSO READ –Trolled! 'Why to hide cleavage when you have dressed that way yourself', say netizens; Avneet Kaur gets trolled on her latest public appearance

Well the detailed information on the character played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to see what different the actor has to offer with the movie.

What are your views on this news, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ –Exclusive! Is Shahid Kapoor charging Rs 40 crore for a movie? Here’s what the actor has to say