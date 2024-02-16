Exclusive! Akshay Oberoi on what he learnt from Hrithik Roshan, “I learnt relentless practice, whether it’s a dance step or a dialogue he keeps practicing”

MUMBAI: The action film "Fighter," starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, has been the talk of the town ever since its announcement. Siddharth Anand, the filmmaker of Bang Bang, War, and Pathaan, has directed his first aerial action movie.

Fans are really excited about the movie and could not wait to watch Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone together on the big screen for the first time.

The trailer of the movie showcased action, thriller, patriotism, emotions and sizzling hot romance, meaning that it was a complete package and therefore, the audience was eagerly waiting for the movie to release.

The movie is finally out in theatres and it’s getting some amazing responses from the audience.

Now we got in touch with Akshay Oberoi who had some interesting insights to share when asked about the audience response, what made him say yes to the movie, and much more.

Tell us about the audience response you’ve been getting for the movie.

To this, Akshay Oberoi said that the audience are loving Siddharth Anand for making such a brilliant movie and he has been making such amazing movies that Akshay feels really good about being a crucial part of Fighter. Akshay further added that he is surprised by the kind of love that his character has been getting as it’s a big movie with such stars that to get a role like the one he did, feels really nice.

What made you say ‘Yes’ for the character and the movie?

To this, Akshay Oberoi said that he would say yes to anything in that film. He further added that his character was good and even the movie was huge, anybody even with half a brain would have said yes. Akshay Oberoi talked about how he has played all types of small and big roles in the movies earlier even when they weren’t big budget and so when a movie like this comes across, it’s a no brainer that he would say yes.

Tell us about your shoot experience with the cast and what did you learn from Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor?

To this, Akshay Oberoi said that the shooting experience was incredible and everyone had started having conversations right from the beginning which was great as it made their bonding better which is important in order to make things look organic on the screen. He mentioned that Karan Singh Grover was talking to him the other day, saying that he didn’t realize when the movie wrapped up as they were just having fun the whole time. Talking about Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi said that he learnt what it means to survive 40 years in the industry because the kind of energy he has coming on work is like a new comer and that’s the energy he brings on the sets. Talking about Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Oberoi said that he learnt relentless practice for whether it’s a dance step or a dialogue. He further added that Hrithik Roshan keeps trying and practicing until he is ready with it which is why his work has that fluidity to it as whenever he dances it’s like every muscle of his body is also dancing. Talking about Deepika Padukone, Akshay Oberoi said that he learnt how a megastar tries to be grounded and humble. He added that she talks to everyone on the set, from the lightman, to the spot boy with the same love and same patience.

Tell us what you feel about the movie and Rishabh, in the comment section below.

