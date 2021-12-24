Exclusive! Anil Kapoor roped in movie Fighter along with Hrithik Roshan

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Fighter which will be directed by Siddharth Anand has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. The movie has an amazing star cast like Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the leading role.

And now as per the reports it is said that actor Anil Kapoor will be seen in this upcoming action thriller. Yes you heard right actor, Anil Kapoor is all set to join Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone for this upcoming action entertainer.

No doubt it will be a treat to watch this amazing star cast of Anil Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone on the big screen.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film will be shot using the latest technology and filming techniques, and at locations across the world. 'Fighter' is slated for release in 2022.

