MUST READ! “The relationship was long over” Sushmita Sen shared a post on her break up

MUMBAI: Actress Sushmita Sen is getting some amazing response from the fans all over for recently released web series Aarya season 2, she is no doubt one of the finest actresses we have in Bollywood industry.

We have seen many pictures of actress Sushmita Sen with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl on social media. No doubt they are one of the most loved Bollywood couples of all time. Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl never fail to give some amazing vaccational and fitness goals.

There were many speculations on social media about the breakup of the actress with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl, and today the actress decided to clarify for once and for all. Posting a picture with model Rohman Shawl, Sushmita Sen wrote that the relationship ended long ago and that the two "remain friends." She wrote in her post: "We began as friends, we remain friends! The relationship was long over... The love remains." She accompanied the post with the hashtags #nomorespeculations, #liveandletlive, #cherishedmemories, #gratitude, #love and #friendship."

Indeed this is shocking news for all the Sushmita Sen fans as they look upto to this couple when it comes to couple goals and holiday goals.

Rohman Shawl and Susmita Sen started dating each other from the year 2018. What are your views on this? Do let us know in the comment section below.

On the work front the actress Sushmita Sen was seen in the web series Aarya season 2, the actress is already getting some amazing response for the show and her performance.

