Exclusive! Ankur Jain roped in for movie 'Ok Bye Data'

Actors Ankur Jain, who was seen and loved in Raees (2017), Hindi Medium (2017) and Sacred Games (2018), is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled 'Ok Bye Data'.
Ankur Jain

MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content, we can see some great projects being made on different OTT platforms in terms of movies and OTT series. Now, keeping the promise to deliver some great news from the entertainment world, we are back with the same. 

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Ankur Jain will be seen in an upcoming movie titled 'Ok Bye Data'. Yes, you heard right. Actor Ankur Jain, who was seen and loved in projects like Raees (2017), Hindi Medium (2017) and Sacred Games (2018), is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled 'Ok Bye Data'. 

Well, the detailed information about the character played by the actor is still awaited, but we look forward to what different he has to offer with this movie, which also stars Sunil Grover and Gul Panag.  

What are your views on this? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

