Exclusive! Ankur Jain roped in for movie 'Ok Bye Data'

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Ankur Jain will be seen in an upcoming movie titled 'Ok Bye Data'. Yes, you heard right. Actor Ankur Jain, who was seen and loved in projects like Raees (2017), Hindi Medium (2017) and Sacred Games (2018), is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled 'Ok Bye Data'.

Well, the detailed information about the character played by the actor is still awaited, but we look forward to what different he has to offer with this movie, which also stars Sunil Grover and Gul Panag.

