Exclusive! Annu kapoor joins Sharma Joshi and others for the upcoming movie Love Ki Arrange Marriage

Actor Annu kapoor is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie Love Ki Arrange Marriage which has Sharman Joshi in the lead
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 03/16/2023 - 21:05
movie_image: 
MUMNAI:With the Rise and consumption of content we can see some Amazing projects are being made in terms of movies and web series across platform and medium, and now TellyChakkar has some exclusive information with regards to a fresh new project.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Annu Kapoor will be seen in an upcoming movie titled Love Ki Arrange Marriage, yes you heard right actor Annu kapoor who has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time with his amazing acting contribution, is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie Love Ki Arrange Marriage which will be directed by Ishrad Khan, under Thinking Picture production house.

It is said that the actor will be seen playing a double role in the movie and we look forward to see what he has to offer in this upcoming movie, how excited are you with this news and to see the actor once again in a never seen before character, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

About Author

