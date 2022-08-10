Exclusive! Anupamaa and Ishqbaaz fame actor Het Thakkar roped in for movie Gumraah

Actor Het Thakkar who is known for projects like Anupama, Ishqbaaz and others is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie Gumrah which stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur in the leading roles.
Exclusive! Anupama and Ishqbaaz actor Het Thakkar roped in for movie Gumraah

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, TellyChakkar is back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that child actor Het Thakkar has been roped in for the upcoming movie titled Gumrah, which stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur in the leading roles 

Yes you heard right; child actor Het Thakkar who is known for his amazing acting contribution with the projects like Dr. Arora on Sony LIV, Anupamaa and Ishqbaaz is now all set to be seen in this upcoming movie titled Gumraah which is the official remake of popular South movie titled Thadam. 

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor Het Thakkar is still awaited, but we look forward to seeing what different the actor has to offer with this upcoming thriller!

What are your views on this information and how excited are you with this news? 

Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

