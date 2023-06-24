Exclusive! Arshad Warsi says, “All we need is to start making better films”

Arshad Warsi has been in the industry for 27 years. TellyChakkar recently interacted with Arshad and spoke to him about how he would sum up his 27 years of journey in the industry.
Arshad Warsi

MUMBAI: Arshad Warsi has been in the industry for 27 years. He made his acting debut with the movie Tere Mere Sapne, and later starred in many successful films like Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet, Munna Bhai franchise, Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya, Golmaal franchise, Jolly LLB, and more. He has also left a strong mark on OTT with his performance in Asur season 1 and season 2.  

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Arshad and when asked about how he would sum up his 27 years of journey in the industry, the actor said, “A dramatic change; a change for the better. Technically, our quality has improved, but unfortunately, our sensibilities have not really improved very well. Technology has gone up to another level. But, yes, our scripts are better, there are more opportunities, there are better-talented people, and things are more real.”

Also Read: Exclusive! Arshad Warsi on the debate of OTT taking over cinema, “Cinema is not just about watching films, it’s an experience to go to the theater”

“We are more known around the world. So, many things have happened. All we need is to start making better films, and then we are good,” he added.

Well, currently Arshad has some interesting films lined up like Ghamasaan, Banda Singh and a film with Sanjay Dutt. In an interview with us, he also confirmed that Jolly LLB 3 is happening and he will start shooting for it next year. However, he also shared that Munna Bhai 3 is not happening for now, and Dhamaal 4 is in the writing stage.

So, are you excited about the upcoming films of Arshad? Let us know in the comments below…

Also Read: Exclusive! Arshad Warsi shares a BIG Update about Jolly LLB 3 with Akshay Kumar; speaks about Munna Bhai 3, Golmaal 5 and Dhamaal 4

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Arshad Warsi Jolly LLB 3 Akshay Kumar Munna Bhai 3 Golmaal 5 Dhamaal 4 Asur 2 Jolly LLB Movie News TellyChakkar
