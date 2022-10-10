Exclusive! Ashutosh Rana and Manjari Fadnis roped in for Rohit Shetty’s production 'Baccha Gang'

MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content, we can see some amazing projects are being made not only on digital platforms which are in the form of web series and movies, but also on the big screen. The fans also always look forward to the upcoming movies and their information. Having said that, TellyChakkar has now some exclusive information with regards to an upcoming movie.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that there will be a movie produced by Rohit Shetty titled, 'Baccha Gang' and the movie will have some beautiful talents like Ashutosh Rana and Manjari Fadnis. Ashutosh Rana who has been winning the heart of the fans with his amazing acting contribution and is considered as one of the most versatile actors of Bollywood, is now all set to be seen along with the actress Manjari Fadnis in the upcoming movie which will be produced by Rohit Shetty. The movie Baccha Gang will be directed by Ashish Khurana.

Movie Baccha Gang will be based on the game of Kabaddi which will be played by a few kids and the detailed information about the characters which will be played by these actors are still awaited.

