Exclusive! Pankaj Tripathi is all set to be seen in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s next titled, 'Kadak Singh'

Powerhouse of talent Pankaj Tripathi is all set to be seen in an upcoming movie titled Kadak Singh which will be directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. Pankaj Tripathi has managed to create a big name for himself and we are here to inform you on his forthcoming project.

 

 

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 10/10/2022 - 19:28
movie_image: 
Exclusive! Pankaj Tripathi is all set to be seen in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s next titled Kadak Singh

MUMBAI :  It is always a treat to watch actor Pankaj Tripathi on screen, and the actor with his amazing acting contribution has indeed created a strong mark not only in the hearts of the fans but also in the Bollywood industry along with digital space. The fans always look forward to the upcoming projects of the actor and now TellyChakkar has exclusive information with regard to the upcoming movie of the actor.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Pankaj Tripathi will be seen in an upcoming movie title Kadak Singh. Yes, you heard right, actor Pankaj Tripathi who is also known as the powerhouse of talent is now also to be seen in the upcoming movie title 'Kadak Singh' which will be directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury.

ALSO READ –   Shocker! Karan Johar Leaves Twitter; bids the social media platform a Goodbye

Well, the detailed information about his character is still awaited but we look forward to seeing what different the actor has to offer with this movie as he never fails to surprise the audience with every role that he takes up.

How excited are you with this information? Do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar


ALSO READ –   Cute! Ananya Panday shares adorable throwback picture wishing Gauri Khan on her birthday

 

Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury Pankaj Tripathi PANKAJ TRIPATHI FANS KADAK SINGH Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 10/10/2022 - 19:28

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
OMG! Saroj Khan once brought Rekha to tears, the choreographer told her, “you are allergic to me’
MUMBAI: Bollywood evergreen beauty Rekha has been a favorite of fans of all ages. Despite her age, the Lajja actress...
HILARIOUS! “Why can’t men have all the fun?” says Sudanshu Pandey as he shares a funny BTS from the sets of Anupamaa
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Exclusive! Pandya Store: Dhara comes to know the entire truth, Shweta plays a trick to escape
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Sweet! Nayanthara overwhelmed with the success of GodFather, pens heartfelt post; calls her character challenging, layered and complex
MUMBAI: Actress Nayanthara needs no introduction at least down South where she has a massive fan following. She is...
Exclusive! Vidvaan Sharma, Pari Sharma and Suvrat Sabrawal to be seen in Disney+ Hotstar’s next titled 'Kaala'
MUMBAI :  TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering exclusive information coming from the world...
Exclusive! Pankaj Tripathi is all set to be seen in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s next titled, 'Kadak Singh'
MUMBAI :  It is always a treat to watch actor Pankaj Tripathi on screen, and the actor with his amazing acting...
RECENT STORIES
REKHA
OMG! Saroj Khan once brought Rekha to tears, the choreographer told her, “you are allergic to me’