Exclusive! Pankaj Tripathi is all set to be seen in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s next titled, 'Kadak Singh'

MUMBAI : It is always a treat to watch actor Pankaj Tripathi on screen, and the actor with his amazing acting contribution has indeed created a strong mark not only in the hearts of the fans but also in the Bollywood industry along with digital space. The fans always look forward to the upcoming projects of the actor and now TellyChakkar has exclusive information with regard to the upcoming movie of the actor.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Pankaj Tripathi will be seen in an upcoming movie title Kadak Singh. Yes, you heard right, actor Pankaj Tripathi who is also known as the powerhouse of talent is now also to be seen in the upcoming movie title 'Kadak Singh' which will be directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury.

Well, the detailed information about his character is still awaited but we look forward to seeing what different the actor has to offer with this movie as he never fails to surprise the audience with every role that he takes up.

