Exclusive! Asur 2 actress Kasturi Banerjee roped in for movie 'Empire'

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Kasturi Banerjee will be seen in the upcoming movie titled Empire, yes you heard right actress Kasturi Banerjee who was seen and loved in the OTT show like Asur 2, and Hotstar show City of Dreams season 3 is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Empire which has Taapsee Pannu in the leading role.

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actress is still awaited but we look forward to see what different she has to offer with this upcoming movie.

