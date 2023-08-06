Exclusive! Asur 2 actress Kasturi Banerjee roped in for movie 'Empire'

Actress Kasturi Banerjee, who was seen in OTT shows like Asur season 2 and City of Dreams season 3, is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Empire, which has Taapsee Pannu in the leading role.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 06/08/2023 - 20:15
movie_image: 
Exclusive! Asur 2 actress Kasturi Banerjee roped in for movie titled Empire

MUMBAI:Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some exclusive information coming from the world of movies, digital and television and keeping the promise to deliver the same we are back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Kasturi Banerjee will be seen in the upcoming movie titled Empire, yes you heard right actress Kasturi Banerjee who was seen and loved in the OTT show like Asur 2, and Hotstar show City of Dreams season 3 is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Empire which has Taapsee Pannu in the leading role.

ALSO READ –What! Diljit Dosanjh reacts to rumors of him getting cozy with international singer Taylor Swift in a restaurant in Vancouver

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actress is still awaited but we look forward to see what different she has to offer with this upcoming movie.

What are your views on this news and how excited are you to see the actress in the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ –Shocking! Shanaya Kapoor drops dance video, netizens trolls the star, says 'where are the expressions"

KASTURI BANERJEE KASTURI BANERJEE FANS EMPIRE Asur 2 City of Dreams Tapsee Pannu Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 06/08/2023 - 20:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bigg Boss Season 2 : Kya Baat Hai! Salman Khan reveals the audience to be the real “Bigg Boss” this season; a surprise in store for the fans
MUMBAI :  TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Bigg...
WHAT? Did you know that Shivangi Joshi and Ankit Gupta have worked together on a major project before? find out what?
MUMBAI:Popular TV actress Shivangi Joshi, has completed nearly 10 years in showbiz. The actress has won hearts with her...
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal: AWW! Veer's most romantic proposal to Eisha
MUMBAI:Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal stars Reem Sameer, Gashmeer Mahajani and Karan Kundrra in leading roles. It is helmed by...
Shocking! Rift between Paras Kalnawat and Muskan Bamne’s friendship as the actor unfollows the actress on social media
MUMBAI:Paras Kalnawat is a popular and well-known actor on television, who is best known for his role of Samar in...
OMG! Is Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia collaborating with THIS Bollywood singer? Find out who
MUMBAI:Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is a well-known actress in the television industry who rose to fame with her performance...
Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Trouble! Ali and Marjina in danger as Simsim and Iblis team up
MUMBAI:SAB TV is out with an amazing show by Peninsula Pictures, Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul. The show starred Tunisha...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Asur 2 actress Kasturi Banerjee roped in for movie titled Empire
Exclusive! Asur 2 actress Kasturi Banerjee roped in for movie 'Empire'
Latest Video
Related Stories
SHANAYA KAPOOR
Shocking! Shanaya Kapoor drops dance video, netizens trolls the star, says 'where are the expressions"
Janhvi Kapoor
Interesting! Upcoming movies of Janhvi Kapoor and latest update about them
Diljit Dosanjh
What! Diljit Dosanjh reacts to rumors of him getting cozy with international singer Taylor Swift in a restaurant in Vancouver
Adipurush
Whoa! Adipurush digital rights bought by THIS OTT platform for a whopping Rs 250 crores
Dimple Kapadia
Must Read! Dimple Kapadia birthday: The actress who has been breaking stereotypes of being a female lead in Indian films
Nysa Devgn
LOL! Nysa Devgn’s childhood video goes Viral, Netizens say “Searching for Orry”