Shocking! Shanaya Kapoor drops dance video, netizens trolls the star, says 'where are the expressions"

MUMBAI: Daughter of Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time with her beautiful clicks, she has been setting the internet on fire with pictures all over the social media.

Recently we can see a dance video of the star, Shanaya Kapoor is grabbing the attention of the fans and getting viral all over the internet, this video is winning the hearts of the fans, on one side by the people are praising and appreciating the dance moves from the actress, on the other hand there are many people who are trolling the star for different reasons.

ALSO READ – What! Diljit Dosanjh reacts to rumors of him getting cozy with international singer Taylor Swift in a restaurant in Vancouver

As we can see these comments people are saying that expression of the actress is not at all good, she has to work on them whereas few people are saying the girl behind Shanaya Kapoor is more graceful and she is the good dancer, also many people are commenting that she can be another Ananya Pandey and Janhvi Kapoor in the making.

What are your views on these comments coming from the netizens, for actress Shanaya Kapoor, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ Interesting! Upcoming movies of Janhvi Kapoor and latest update about them