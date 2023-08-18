Exclusive! Ayushmann Khurrana on his character in Dream Girl 2, “I had in my mind that I have to give expressions like Madhuri Dixit”

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana will next be seen in Dream Girl 2 which is slated to release on 25th August 2023. The film is a sequel to the 2019 release Dream Girl, and while in the first part Ayushmann only spoke on phone in a female voice, this time he will be seen cross-dressing in the film.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Ayushmann and spoke to him about his role Pooja, getting the feminineness correctly and more...

What was your reaction when you saw yourself for the first time as Pooja?

I fell in love with myself for the first time. I am very self-critical, but after I saw myself as Pooja I thought yes I am beautiful (laughs). However, for an actor it is very challenging to portray a role that has been explored very less; it’s more enjoyable, so I was really excited.

Also Read: Must Read! Before Dream Girl 2 releases, take a look at the opening day collection of Ayushmann Khurrana’s last five releases

In the song Jamnapaar you have got the perfect adas and expressions. So, how difficult was it to get that feminineness?

For me the benchmark has always been the actresses of yesteryears like Hema Malini, the OG dream girl, and also Madhuri Dixit. Many actors have done cross-dressing in movies like Kamal Haasan sir, Govinda sir, but I had in my mind that I have to give expressions like Madhuri Dixit. So, that was my competition and benchmark. I have tried my best and I am glad that people are loving it.

He further shared a story of a meme...

There’s even a meme on Instagram which says, ‘Main itna single hoon ke mujhe Ayushmann Khurrana se pyaar hogaya’. It is so funny! But, I think it’s very flattering, thank you guys (his fans) for all the love.

Dream Girl 2 also stars Ananya Panday in the lead role.

Also Read: Exclusive! Will Gadar 2 and OMG 2 affect Dream Girl 2? Here’s what Manoj Desai has to say

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.







