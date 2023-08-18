Exclusive! Will Gadar 2 and OMG 2 affect Dream Girl 2? Here’s what Manoj Desai has to say

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday starrer Dream Girl 2 is all set to release on 25th August 2023. So, will Gadar 2 and OMG 2 affect the movie’s collection at the box office?
Gadar

MUMBAI: Gadar 2 and OMG 2 have created a hurricane at the box office, especially the Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer. Gadar 2 has collected Rs. 375 crore in 10 days, and it is expected that the movie will continue to do well at the box office in the coming days.

Now, this week, Dream Girl 2 is slated to hit the big screens. The Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday starrer is scheduled to release on 25th August 2023, and while the trailer and the songs have created a good pre-release buzz, we cannot ignore the fact that the Gadar 2 storm might affect the movie at the box office.

Also Read: Must Read! Gadar 2, OMG 2, Ghoomer box office collection: Sunny Deol and Akshay Kumar starrers show a huge jump; Abhishek Bachchan’s film gets a disappointing response

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Manoj Desai, Executive director of G7 multiplex and Maratha Mandir and spoke to him about Dream Girl 2. While talking about the Ayushmann starrer, Desai said, “It depends on how Ayushmann has worked in Dream Girl 2, and what the subject it has. There are such big films that are working now, and Dream Girl 2 is coming next week, so it will get a tough competition from Gadar 2 and OMG 2.”

“There’s also one more film, and that is Rajinikanth’s Jailer. Till now, no show of Jailer has gone empty,” he added.

Talking about Dream Girl, the first instalment had received a fantastic response at the box office. The movie had minted Rs. 142.26 crore, so let’s wait and watch whether Dream Girl 2 will be able to surpass the box office collection of the first part or not.

Also Read:Must Read! Before Dream Girl 2 releases, here’s a look at the top 5 highest-grossing films of Ayushmann Khurrana

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


    
 

