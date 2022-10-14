Exclusive! Baggage and House Warming actor Ankit Malik joins Rahul Dev in the upcoming movie Om

MUMBAI: Earlier, TellyChakkar had informed that actor Rahul Dev will be seen in an upcoming action thriller titled Om where he will be playing a commando. This movie will be coming from Jar pictures production and now Tellychakkar has some exclusive information with regards to the upcoming movie.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Ankit Malik will join the cast. Yes, you heard right. Actor Ankit Malik who was seen in the movie Baggage which was premiered on hotstar and the movie House Warming which was also for Hotstar is now all set to be seen in this upcoming action thriller along with the actor Rahul Dev.

Well, the detailed information about the character which will played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to see what he has to offer this upcoming movie as the news of Rahul Dev has already excited us.

