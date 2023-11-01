Exclusive! Barrister Babu and Yam Hai Hum actor Mohan Sharma roped in for web series Inspector Avinash

MUMBAI : Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television, TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive information from the entertainment world.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Mohan Sharma has been roped in for the upcoming web series titled Inspector Avinash. Yes you heard right, yes you heard right, actor Mohan Sharma who has been winning the heart of the fans over the time with his beautiful acting with the projects like Barrister Babu and Yam Hai Hum is now all set to be seen in the upcoming web series titled Inspector Avinash which has Randeep Hooda and Urvashi Rautela in the leading role

ALSO READ – Exclusive! “I have played Mahatma Gandhi many times but this time it was complete different” Deepak Antani

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to see what different he has to offer with his upcoming web series.

What are your views on this information and how excited are you for the web series Inspector Avinash which is already the talk of the town, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – “What type of shirt she is wearing where is your other half of the shirt” netizens trolls Malaika Arora