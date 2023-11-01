Exclusive! “I have played Mahatma Gandhi many times but this time it was complete different” Deepak Antani

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of Rajkumar Santoshi titled Godse Ek Yudh has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was announced. The first look and the posters of the movie had already grabbed the attention of the fans and today finally the trailer of the movie is out and it is getting some amazing response from the fans

The trailer was launched today during the press conference which was held in Mumbai and was attended by the cast and the director of the movie, during the trailer launch event actor Deepak Antani who has been known for playing one Mahatma Gandhi in different projects says that it is like a dream of any actor to work with one of the finest filmmakers of Bollywood Rajkumar Santoshi.

Over the time he has been playing Mahatma Gandhi in theatres and in Gujarati plays, but this was a full fledged movie so it was a different experience and it was a great opportunity working under the guidance of Rajkumar Santoshi. On the other hand actor Chinmay Mandlekar says it is like a dream for him to collaborate with Rajkumar Santoshi and very excited to bring this movie to the fans and audience.

On the other hand actor actress Tanisha Santoshi is making her Bollywood debut with this movie, Tanisha Santoshi who is the daughter of Rajkumar Santoshi says that she is very very blessed to be a part of this movie and working under the guidance of her father, also it was great learning experience for her. When she came to know her father was working on this movie she was excited and was looking to be the part of the movie. Tanisha Santoshi says that it was the idea and the character which she loved a lot and because of what she has said yes to make her Bollywood debut with this movie.

No doubt we are going to witness some great performances through this movie Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh which is all set to hit the big screen on 26th January.

