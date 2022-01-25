Exclusive! Bhaukaal actor Shashank Mishra joins Varun Sharma in the movie Wild Wild Punjab

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television, TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive piece of news from the entertainment industry.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that Shashank Mishra has been roped in for the movie Wild Wild Punjab. Yes you heard right. Shashank is known for projects like Bhaukaal and will be seen in the MX Player show Chidiya Udd. He is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie Wild Wild Punjab, which is directed by Luv Ranjan. The movie has Varun Sharma in the leading role.

Well, detailed information about the character to be played by the actor is still awaited, but we look forward to seeing what he has to offer in this upcoming movie.

